Exhuma actor Choi Min Sik to lead Korean remake of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway’s 2015 Hollywood film The Intern

Choi Min Sik, a veteran Korean actor and a hitmaker is all set for his next big comeback. According to the latest reports, the actor has bagged a lead role in the upcoming Korean remake of the American film The Intern. The production company is reportedly in talks with him about his character.

On June 18, a Korean media outlet reported that Choi Min Sik has been cast as the lead in the Korean remake of the 2015 box-office hit The Intern starring Robert De Niro and Anna Hathaway. The Oldboy actor will reportedly portray the role, which the Hollywood actor Robert De Niro played in The Intern. The name of this new Korean remake is yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, according to reports, director Kim Han Gyul, who has worked on Pilot (2024), The Most Ordinary Romance (2019), Make Peace (2014), and more films is currently in discussion to director this Korean remake of The Intern.

However, it is yet to be confirmed, according to the film’s production Anthology Studio representative, the team wants a female director to helm the remake.

More about American film The Intern

The Intern revolves around the story of a seventy-year-old man named Ben (played by Robert De Niro). After his retirement, he starts finding his life monotonous and hence applies as an intern in a successful online fashion store run by a female CEO (Anna Hathaway) half his age.

On top of that, his boss is known as a skeptical woman, which makes it difficult for him at times. However, despite their age gap, experience, and everything in between, the duo gets to confront their anxiety and agony hidden behind the busy days.

This American hit was directed by Nancy Meyers, known for helming many Hollywood classics.

Reports suggest, that Warner Bros., who hold the original rights to The Intern had a Korean remake plan in 2020. However, at that time the production did not materialize and 4 years later, it was revived with the intention of producing a deft work.

More about Choi Min Sik

Choi Min Sik is a renowned Korean actor, who has been the face of Korean film globalization for a long time. Some of the best works to date include Oldboy (2003), Lady Vengeance (2005), I Saw the Devil (2010), Lucy (2014), Big Bet (2022), Exhuma (2024), and more films and series.