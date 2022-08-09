EXID announces their reunion for the 10th debut anniversary

EXID announced that on Saturday, August 13th, a special broadcast for the 10th anniversary of their debut will be aired. The coming August 13th is the day EXID celebrates the 10th anniversary of their debut, and the broadcast will be aired on Naver's Internet broadcasting streaming service 'Naver Now'.

In the teaser video released on Naver Now at 18:00 on the 8th, EXID foretold that it would show a variety of contents such as memories talking about the past 10 years and live performances. EXID, which debuted on August 13, 2012, is a girl group consisting of five members: Solji, Ellie (LE), Hani, Hyerin, and Jeonghwa. For a long time, they have been loved for a long time for their diverse personalities and sense of entertainment as well as the outstanding skills of each member.

EXID debuted in February 2012, with the single ‘Whoz That Girl’. Though the album gained some attention, it was not until 2014 that the group unexpectedly gained popularity with the single ‘Up & Down’, which reached number one on the Gaon Singles Chart four months after release due to a fan-recording of a live performance becoming a viral video.

EXID released their second EP ‘Ah Yeah’ in April 2015, to commercial success, and followed this with their first studio album ‘Street’ (2016) and various other EPs over the years. In May 2019, EXID announced its indefinite hiatus for Korean group activities due to various members leaving their agency Banana Culture, but remained active in their Japanese releases such as their studio albums ‘Trouble’ (2019) and ‘B.L.E.S.S.E.D’ (2020).

Meanwhile, EXID's 10th anniversary special broadcast will be aired on Naver Now on Saturday, August 13th.

