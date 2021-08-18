EXID’s Hani and Yoon Shi Yoon share a hilarious conversation in the teaser for ‘You Raise Me Up’

Wavve's original drama 'You Raise Me Up' (hereinafter 'You Me Up'), which is about to be released on August 31, is about Yong-sik (Yoon Shi yoon) in his 30s who bows his head and his first love, Luda (Ahn Hee-yeon), a urologist. A lively comedy that stands tall as the protagonist of life after reunion as a doctor. With the setting that stimulates the imagination, there is a heated reaction, and thanks to that expectation, a teaser video containing the comic tension of Yoon Si-yoon and Ahn Hee yeon (Hani) was released.

First of all, Yoon Si yoon and Ahn Hee yeon's perfect comical chemistry catches the eye. The acting itself of the two actors who are immersed in their respective characters induces laughter. Above all, the sensation of parodying a famous advertisement in a lively manner is the highlight. In the car running on the road, with the music playing, Yong-sik in a black suit, who captured the atmosphere, shouts “Stop!” to the driver. However, the driver says "I understand" but does not stop the car. As if angry at this, Yong-shik shouts, "Put it up, build it!" and his chic charisma disappears. The words ‘stop’ in Korean can also mean ‘shrimp’ which is a euphemism for the male sex organ and this hliarious conversation goes on and on.

“You are going to set it up now. Be quiet for a while, we’re almost there." While the two men and women who misunderstood each other in the car are passing by, the pink car carrying them arrives at the YRM Urology Department. The laughter effect is doubled when the story of Yong-sik about “to build up” and the story of Yong-sik’s man who found a urology department in Luda’s “Dongsang Imong” is added. In addition, the figure of Luda running to build the self-esteem of her first love, Yong-sik, who collapsed by bumping into the walls of various realities, seems to suggest the relationship and story of the two men and women, amplifying interest.

