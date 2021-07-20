EXID’s Hani tested positive for COVID 19; Agency and JTBC release statements

A close staff member tested positive for Coronavirus on her shoot. Details below.

According to a report shared by SPOTV on the morning of 20 July, singer Hani from girl group EXID has tested positive for COVID-19. Her results came positive when she took a self-test kit and then immediately went for a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. The results came back positive with this test as well, causing her to be confirmed as a COVID-19 case.

Soon, her label Sublime Artist Agency released a statement confirming the news. They also stated that after she became aware that a staff member from the drama she is currently working on, ‘IDOL: The Coup’, tested positive, Hani underwent preemptive testing. She received a positive result today (20 July) morning. The singer will be following government guidelines and the label will ensure that all necessary safety measures are being followed.

Hani is a cast member of JTBC’s upcoming drama ‘IDOL: The Coup’ starring Kwak Si Yang and Kim Min Kyu. Recently reports of WJSN’s Exy being offered a role were released. JTBC has decided to halt the filming of the drama and further schedule as the staff member and Hani have tested positive. Other staff and/or actors who came in close contact with Hani will be undergoing testing.

The group, EXID debuted in 2012 with the single ‘Whoz That Girl’ under AB Entertainment. The group went on to be widely recognized for their song ‘Up & Down’. A fancam of member Hani went viral on the internet, causing the return of the song's promotions and thereby the breakthrough of EXID in the music industry.

