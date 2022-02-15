EXID’s Solji to release first solo mini-album ‘First Letter’ on THIS date

South Korean girl group EXID’s leader Solji has announced her upcoming solo release! On February 14 at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm KST), Solji took to her official social media to announce the release of her first solo mini-album. Titled ‘First Letter’, the mini-album is scheduled to release on February 25 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

In the teaser poster announcing the release, Solji poses in an off-white dress, creating a soft and whimsical atmosphere. Check out the poster, below:

On February 15, Solji dropped the tracklist for ‘First Letter’, sharing that the upcoming release will contain a total of six tracks: ‘At the End of the Season’ (literal translation), ‘Pillow’, ‘We’re Breaking Up Like This’ (literal translation), ‘Have a good day’, ‘At the End of the Season (Inst.)’ (literal translation) and ‘We’re Breaking Up Like This (Inst.)’ (literal translation). Notably, Solji has her name on the credits for ‘Pillow’ as a lyricist for the track.

Solji first debuted as part of the ballad duo group 2NB in 2006, and also released solo singles in 2008. Following the disbandment of the duo, Solji was active as a vocal trainer before joining EXID as the leader and the main vocalist. In 2015, she participated in MBC’s singing competition ‘King of Mask Singer’ in the pilot episode, in which she became the first winner of the show, drawing a lot of attention to EXID, as well as boosting her reputation as a talented vocalist. Since then, Solji has competed and defended her title on the show five more times.

In March 2020, Solji signed with C-JeS Entertainment to pursue her solo career, though she remains a member of EXID. Owing to her prowess and reputation as a skilled artist, expectations are high for her upcoming release.

