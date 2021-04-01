EXID's Hani aka Ahn Hee Yeon in talks to feature as the female lead in the upcoming JTBC drama Idol

Idol will be directed by Noh Jong Chan PD of8 Cleaning with Passion and written by Jeong Yoon Jung of Misaeng fame.

A new month equals new K-dramas or at least the possibility of signing a K-drama! EXID’s Hani may be taking a lead role in a new drama. According to a report carried by YTN News on April 1, EXID's lead vocal and dancer Hani has been offered the role of the female lead in JTBC's upcoming drama series, Idol.

It is said that Idol will be directed by No Jong Chan, whose works include Personal Taste, Cruel Palace – War of Flowers, and Clean with Passion for Now. It is written and scripted by Jung Yoon Jung of Tale of Arang, Monstar, Incomplete Life aka Misaeng, and The Bride of the Water God. The drama has reportedly almost completed its casting process and will go on the floors soon. If Hani accepts the offer, this will mark Hani's first-ever female lead role in a major broadcast series.

In response to the report carried out by YTN News, a source from Sublime Artist Agency responded in the affirmative and that Hani is currently reviewing the offer. Hani is currently starring in How To Be Thirty where she plays the role of an announcer Lee Ran Joo. Her upcoming film Young Adults Matter is also getting ready to hit theatres on April 15. It sure seems like an exciting year for Hani, good luck!

