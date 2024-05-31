EXID’s Hani and boyfriend Yang Jae Woong's relationship timeline: From friendship to dating and tying the knot in fall 2024

EXID member Hani and psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong were confirmed to be in a relationship in 2022. It was reported that the couple will be tying the knot this September. Hani's agency stated that it was hard to confirm the rumors. Hani rose to fame as an artist with her energetic presence and fun personality on reality shows and variety shows. Moreover, EXID's Up Down became the group's breakthrough song after r a fan cam of Hani dancing to the song went viral. Here is a look at Hani and Yang Jae Woong's relationship timeline.

Hani and Yang Jae Woong reported to be dating

On June 29, 2022, EXID's Hani and Yang Jae Woong were reported to be dating by a South Korean media outlet. They reported that the idol had been in a relationship for the past two years. No additional information on their dating life was given out by the reports.

Hani and Yang Jae Woong confirm relationship

As the reports broke through, Hani's agency Sublime Artist Entertainment confirmed that EXID's Hani and psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong are in a relationship. They stated, 'As it was reported, Hani and Yang Jae Woong are in a happy relationship. We would be grateful if you view them warmly.' Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Some Netizens raised concerns over the fact that Hani and Yang Jae Woong are 10 years apart in age. Hani personally addressed the issue and stated that the comments make it seem like she was gaslighted and coerced into the relationship since Yang Jae Woong is 10 years younger and is a psychiatrist. She continued and added that the speculations were not true at all.

Advertisement

Who is Yang Jae Woong

Yang Jae Woong is the head of Women’s Jin Hospital in Bucheon. He has appeared on various shows as a health expert and also runs a YouTube channel.

Hani and Yang Jae Woong on Instagarm

Though the couple likes to keep the details of their relationship private, Hani has sometimes shared glimpses with Yang Jae Woong on her Instagram. To mark their 999th day together, she shared a post which featured the two of them in cute outfits. She has also shared a few moments with her boyfriend on her Instagram stories.

Reports of Hani and Yang Jae Woong tying the knot

On May 31, the South Korean media reported that EXID's Hani and her boyfriend of four years Yang Jae Woong will be getting married in September 2024. The reports mentioned that the couple has been planning to get married and have received blessings from both sides of the family.

Hani's agency Sublime Artist Entertainment neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. They stated that it is difficult to confirm the private matters of the artist.

More about EXID and Hani

EXID is a five-member girl group which includes Solji, Elly, Hani, Hyelin and Jeonghwa. Shinsadong Tiger and AB Entertainment worked together and formed this group. EXID made their debut in February 2012 with Whoz That Girl. They show to fame with their song Up Down which was released in 2014. The song quickly went viral and is considered one of the most iconic K-pop songs.

The group is known for their catchy songs and impressive vocal abilities. They have captivated audiences with tracks like DDD and Night Rather Than Day. They have their own unique style and charisma which sets them apart.

Hani is the vocalist of EXID. She made her debut as a part of the group in 2012. She was set to debut as a part of a JYP girl group along with Sistar's Hyolyn, Secret's Song Jieun and Bestie's Uji but that project did not come to fruition. Over the years, she has collaborated with various artists to release brilliant music.

Not only is Hani a talented idol, but she is also a popular actress. She kicked off her acting career in 2020 with the drama XX in which she took the main role. She has also starred in dramas like You Raise Me Up, Idol: The Coup, Hit the Spot and more. Her latest appearance was in the 2023 drama Call It Love. She has also played the main role in the 2020 film Young Adult Matters.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXID’s Hani to marry 4-year-long psychiatrist boyfriend Yang Jae Woong in September; Report