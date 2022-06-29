EXID's Hani dating psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong? Sublime Artist Agency responds

On June 29, a South Korean media outlet released an exclusive report, stating that girl group EXID’s Hani is dating psychiatrist and entertainer Yang Jae Woong. The report asserted that the two have been in a relationship for two years now. Following this report, Hani’s agency responded to the rumours, confirming that the artist is indeed in a relationship.

The agency responded, saying, “Hello. This is Sublime Artist Agency. We are informing you of our official statement regarding our agency’s artist Hani. As it was reported by the media, Hani and Yang Jae Woong are in a happy relationship. We would be grateful if you look upon [their relationship] warmly.”

Singer and actress Hani officially made her debut in 2012 as part of the girl group EXID, with their single ‘Whoz That Girl’. In November 2014, a fan-taken video of Hani performing EXID’s song ‘Up & Down’ along with the members slowly gained popularity and went viral. Because of the success of the song, EXID was invited back to several music programs to promote the song, though it had been released months prior, and eventually won first place on a music show with ‘Up & Down’, for the first time since their debut.

Recently, Hani has been active as an actor, greeting viewers through projects like ‘Young Adult Matters’ (independent film, 2021), Idol: The Coup’ (television series, 2021), web series like ‘XX’ (2020), and ‘How to Be Thirty’ (2021), and multiple television shows as a cast member. Previously, it was also reported that Hani will be one of the hosts for an upcoming queer dating reality program, ‘Merry Queer’.

Meanwhile, Hani’s partner, Yang Jae Woong is a psychiatrist and a television personality, who has appeared in several variety programs including seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Heart Signal’.

