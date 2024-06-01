EXID's Hani personally confirms marriage plans with 4-year boyfriend Yang Jae Woong in handwritten letter

Hani, a member of EXID, has officially announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Yang Jae Woong, through a heartfelt letter. The news was initially reported on May 31st, with sources revealing that the couple, who have been together for four years, will be tying the knot this September. Their relationship, first publicly acknowledged in 2022, has garnered support from fans despite their significant ten-year age gap.

Hani personally confirmed the news on June 1st, adding authenticity to the reports.

EXID’s Hani confirms marriage in a letter

On June 1st, EXID's Hani made a significant announcement via her personal Instagram account. In a handwritten letter, she revealed her plans to marry her longtime boyfriend, psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong.

Alongside the announcement, she shared a heartwarming photo of herself cuddling her dog, her face adorned with flowers, and conveyed a heartfelt message to her fans. In the letter, she expressed gratitude for the abundant love she has received from her fans and others, acknowledging that it has helped her grow into someone capable of sharing love in return.

Hani extended her thanks to her fans for nurturing her as an artist and shared her excitement about embarking on this new chapter of her life by getting married to the person she wants to share it with. She concluded by expressing heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has congratulated her.

In June 2022, it was confirmed that Hani had entered a two-year relationship with psychiatrist and entertainer Yang Jae Woong. Since then, the couple's relationship has blossomed, and they have now been together for four years.

More about EXID’s Hani

Ahn Hee Yeon, professionally known as Hani, is a beloved South Korean singer and actress renowned for her contributions to the entertainment industry. As a member of the South Korean girl group EXID and its subgroup SoljiHani (formerly known as Dasoni), she has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Beyond her music career, Hani has showcased her talents on television as a host on Weekly Idol and as a cast member on shows like Off to School, Crime Scene, and A Style for You.

Before her debut with EXID, Hani was initially slated to be part of a girl group under JYP Entertainment, alongside Sistar's Hyolyn, Secret's Song Ji-eun, and Bestie's Uji. However, this plan was ultimately canceled.

EXID is a South Korean girl group formed in 2012, comprising five members: Solji, Elly, Hani, Hyelin, and Jeonghwa. Their debut in February 2012 with the single Whoz That Girl garnered some attention, but it wasn't until 2014 that they experienced a significant breakthrough. Their single Up & Down unexpectedly surged in popularity, reaching number one on the Gaon Singles Chart four months after its release, propelled by a fan-recorded live performance video that went viral.

