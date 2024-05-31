EXID’s Hani to marry 4-year-long psychiatrist boyfriend Yang Jae Woong in September; Report

EXID member Hani is reportedly preparing for her marriage. According to the latest coverage, the K-pop idol is planning to tie the knot with her boyfriend Yoo Jae Woong. She has made her relationship in 2022 and since then the couple has been flaunting their happy love life on social media.

EXID's Hani reportedly to marry 4-year-long boyfriend Yoo Jae Woong

On May 31, Sports Kyunghyang reported that Hani and Yoo Jae Woong will get married in September. The fall wedding will be blessed by both of their families. The couple is now prepping up for the special day.

In June 2022, Hani confirmed her relationship with Yoo Jae Woong, a psychiatrist who is 10 years older than her. However, despite the age gap, the news was well-received by fans, and with their support, they have boasted their public relationship since then.

More about Hani's 4-year-long relationship with psychiatrist boyfriend

Though EXID's agency didn't comment on the report at that time, Hani herself acknowledged that she had been going out with her boyfriend for 2 years in 2022.

Ever since the adorable couple has been showcasing their love life on social media. In November 2023, Hani even posted a bunch of sweet photos with Yoo Jae Woong, celebrating the 999th-day mark since their first meet-cute.

In addition, the EXID member often mentioned her beau on many shows, proving her unwavering love for him. As reports emerge about their September wedding, fans couldn’t be happier that they have finally decided to take their 4-year-long relationship to the next level.

Who is Hani?

Ahn Hee Yeon, better known as Hani is a member of K-pop girl group EXID. Since the group’s debut in 2018, Hani was assigned the sub-vocalist position. Now, she is positioned as the third vocalist of the group.

She is also a member of EXID’s sub-group SoljiHani, which was previously known as Dasoni. After exiting from EXID’s original agency Banana Culture, she joined SUBLIME in 2019.

Under the agency, she made her acting debut in the 2020 web drama XX. Prior to her official acting debut, she also made a cameo in Kim Soo Hyun, IU starrer The Producers.

Her other K-dramas include Call It Love (2023), Hit the Spot (2022), Ghost Doctor (2022), and more. She also starred in the 2020 film Young Adult Matters.

