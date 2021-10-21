EXID's Hani, WJSN's Exy & more are at loggerheads in new stills for 'IDOL: The Coup'

JTBC’s upcoming drama 'IDOL: The Coup' has shared an intriguing new glimpse of its girl group Cotton Candy! 'IDOL: The Coup' is a new drama about idols who have failed to reach stardom and are struggling to let go of their unachieved dreams. The ensemble cast includes Kwak Si Yang, EXID’s Hani, Kim Min Kyu, LABOUM’s Solbin, WJSN’s Exy, Lee Eun Sang, Hong Eun Ki, Jo Joon Young, Redsquare’s Green, Han So Eun, and Baek Seo Hoo.

Newly released stills from the drama give a glimpse inside the everyday life of fictional girl group Cotton Candy, which consists of leader Jenna, played by Hani, Hyunji played by Solbin, Stella played by Han So Eun, El played by Exy, and ChaeA played by Green. Cotton Candy is widely considered a failure because, despite being in the sixth year of their career, the public still doesn’t know their names and the stress seems to have gotten to the members over time.

The stills show their struggle, hard work, dedication, perseverance, blood, sweat and tears as they struggle to stay afloat in this highly competitive world. The members sweat it out at practice as they gear up to put their best foot forward despite lacking confidence in their abilities.

You can check out the stills below:

The producers of 'IDOL: The Coup' teased that each one of the Cotton Candy members has her own story and fans can look forward to seeing how those personal stories affect Cotton Candy as a group. 'IDOL: The Coup' will premiere on November 8 at 11 pm KST (7:30 pm IST). Check out a teaser for the drama here!

