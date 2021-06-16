EXO achieves impressive rankings on Billboard Charts with anniversary special album Don't Fight The Feeling

EXO’s new album is off a strong start on the Billboard charts! Read on to find out.

It has been a little more than a week since EXO released their special, debut anniversary album, Don't Fight The Feeling and it is already a hot-selling album. A special album and their first major group comeback since Obsession in 2019, Don't Fight The Feeling is essentially a love letter dedicated to their beloved fanbase EXO-L, thanking them for being by their side for nine years now. EXO-Ls have repaid the gratitude generously by ranking the boys high on the Billboard rankings.

Don’t Fight the Feeling has also now made an impressive showing on the latest Billboard charts. EXO’s eponymous title track Don’t Fight the Feeling debuted at number 6 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart for the week ending on June 19, while the album debuted at number 8 on the World Albums chart. Also, EXO’s new album debuted at number 55 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart and number 96 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Not just that, EXO earned their 6th million seller title with the special anniversary album, Don't Fight The Feeling. SM Entertainment revealed that 1,089,681 copies of the album were sold by June 13, making it a million-seller album. Also, EXO rocketed to success as Don't Fight The Feeling charts across 85 countries & more. Not just that, it even achieved Triple Crown on China’s music streaming platform QQ Music and charted number 1 on KuGou and KuWo Digital Album Sales charts!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EXO members dedicate paens of love and gratitude to EXO L through their special album, Don't Fight The Feeling

EXO-L, Did you enjoy listening to Don't Fight The Feeling? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×