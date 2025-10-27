EXO announces December fanmeeting and new album including Lay; Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin missing amid feud

EXO-Ls, this one’s for you! A new announcement from the boy group has revealed what you’ve been waiting for. According to SM Entertainment, their management label, the boys of EXO will hold their fan meeting EXO‘verse on December 13 and 14 at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea. Apart from this, the group is also said to be working on a new album, which will be released in the first quarter of 2026, with an exact date yet to be determined. Impressively, Chinese member of the team, Lay, will be joining the team for the promotions, including the fan meeting as well as the full-length album.

EXO’s EXO‘verse to take place this December

Details for EXO’s new album will be revealed to the fans starting in December 2025. The agency revealed that 6 members of the team, Suho, Lay, Chanyeol, D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo), Kai, and Sehun will participate in both the fan meeting and the upcoming album. However, it did not include EXO unit EXO-CBX’s members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin in the announcement, maintaining obscurity on their involvement in the upcoming group activities. The same is believed to be due to the ongoing legal contract dispute between the three singers and their management. As they feud over the implications of their deal and the unit’s promotions, their future in the team’s album remains unclear.

Meanwhile, EXO is said to be performing hit songs, including the famed winter track The First Snow, during the fan meeting, but will also unveil a new song from their upcoming album for the first time in December. The fan club presales start on October 30 at 8 pm KST (5:30 pm IST), followed by general sales on October 31 at 8 pm KST (5:30 pm IST). Apart from the in-person attendance, the fan meeting will also be made available for online viewing for international fans. Information on the Beyond LIVE and Weverse livestreams will be made public via EXO’s official social media accounts soon.

