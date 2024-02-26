EXO, the third-generation K-pop group, surprised fans by announcing their fan meeting in 2024. Through posts on social media, details about their fan event have been released. The event will take place on April 14, 2024, in South Korea. The announcement has left fans bewildered as they rejoice about getting a chance to meet their favorite idols. Moreover, further details about important aspects of the upcoming show have also been revealed.

EXO fan meeting ONE in April 2024

SM Entertainment confirmed on February 26, 2024, that EXO will be holding a fan meeting on April 14, 2024. The fan meeting is named ONE, and it will take place at Inspire Arena in South Korea. A total of two shows are scheduled on the particular day where the artists will be performing and interacting with their fandom, EXO-L. The first show will take place at 2 pm KST, and the second show will be held at 7 pm KST. However, to book the tickets for the presale event, which will be held on March 4, 2024, one has to go through the verification process.

Along with the announcement, the company has also released a form asking the fans to mention the songs that they wish the group to sing on the day of the event. The songs belong to EXO’s extensive discography and albums released throughout the years. However, only six members of the group will be attending the event, Chanyeol, Baekhyun, Xiumin, Suho, D.O., and Chen. Kai and Sehun are currently serving in the South Korean mandatory military enlistment.

EXO fan meeting 2024 details

Fans showcase their immense excitement through various social media posts. EXOL-Ls are busy discussing amongst themselves which song to choose from and many others for the group to perform. While one section of the fandom wants to hear the classic old songs like Growl and Call Me Baby, others want to hear the new songs from their recent album EXIST. Nevertheless, everyone is in agreement that whichever song gets picked will be performed fabulously by the group.

Apart from the song selection, another aspect of the announcement that has left the fans ecstatic is that there will also be live streaming of the fan meeting. Most international EXO-Ls can't travel across different countries to watch their favorite group perform live, so live streaming is an accessible way to have a similar experience. Since the pandemic, live streaming of concerts and fan meets has been done very often by the respective agencies.

EXO future activities

A day before the fan meeting, on April 13, 2024, Baekhyun will be holding his Asia solo tour, Lonsdaleite, in Manila. The last schedule for the group was held in April 2023 with the EXO Clock Fanmeet in celebration of their 11th debut anniversary. They also held a fan meeting in Japan called EXO The Best in the same year. The upcoming fan meet is also to celebrate their 12th anniversary, which will take place on April 8, 2024. The group also released their 7th studio album, EXIST, in 2023 and is expected to release new music soon.

Speculations of the group disbanding had been on the rise for the past couple of months due to many reasons. D.O. also known as Doh Kyungsoo, did not renew his contract with SM Entertainment, which left the fans wondering about his future activities. Moreover, Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin were involved in legal disputes with the company over their contract. Such incidents led fans to worry about the future of the group. Nevertheless, the members assured the fans that they would continue to function as a group.

The fan meeting's slogan, ONE, is derived from their official slogan, “WE ARE ONE," which indicates that the band and the fans together form one unit. The slogan has kept the fandom and the band close together for many years, as they have been through multiple ups and downs.