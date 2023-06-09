EXO announces July comeback date; Kai’s pre-military enlistment participation details REVEALED

EXO has confirmed the date of its upcoming album release. On June 8, it was reported that EXO is expected to make a comeback on July 10. Soon after, SM Entertainment shared that the boy group is indeed releasing their new album on July 10. Addressing the involvement of the members, the agency shared a brief response.

EXO’s July 2023 comeback details

According to SM Entertainment’s confirmation, the group will release a new studio album on July 10 and as it is a record that was worked on by the members, who worked hard on creating it, the promotions will take place as planned originally, not getting affected by the recent happenings surrounding the members. The company has shared that further details will be revealed soon.

Kai’s participation in EXO’s upcoming 7th studio album

While previously it was reported that Kai would not be present for the promotions, however as the group has been working on the album for a long time, it was expected that the member’s voice will be included in the release. The EXO member enlisted for his mandatory military service on May 11 as a public service worker.

In a following report, it was revealed that Kai participated in filming the music video for a B-side track on EXO’s upcoming album, which was completed before his sudden military service. At the same time, it was confirmed that Kai was unable to be a part of the title track music video filming which was scheduled on June 2, a few weeks after his enlistment. It is known that the Peaches singer was able to participate in the recording of the album and hence fans can surely look forward to listening to Kai’s voice on the album.

Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin’s dispute with SM Entertainment

At the start of this month, EXO-CBX members shared a statement via their legal representative, for the termination of their exclusive contracts with the agency. Since then, multiple detailed statements have been shared by both sides. Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin are demanding the recording of the earnings as well as claiming irrationally long contract terms as their basis for the legal battle. Meanwhile, SM Entertainment is of the opinion that a third party has influenced the decisions of the members and has decided to provide the settlement records with a few conditions.

