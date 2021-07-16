EXO Baekhyun achieved Double Million Seller title as a solo artist with Bambi

EXO Baekhyun earns double million seller in Gaon charts as a solo artist. Read ahead to know more.

While the group BTS sold more than 2 million copies in two days of release, a new single CD containing the new song 'Permission to Dance' released on the 9th, there are 4 groups of singers who recorded 'million sellers', which sold 1 million in the first half of this year alone was counted. Even in the aftermath of the spread of COVID-19 since February of last year, the global strength of K-Pop recorded the highest sales figure in 20 years, indicating that the album market has grown immensely since last year.

According to Gaon Chart's first half album sales settlement chart compiled by the Korea Music Contents Association on the 12th, NCT Dream, Seventeen, EXO, and EXO member Baekhyun, including BTS, was selected as the 'Absolute Strong' this year with overwhelming sales. . Thanks to their recent performances in global markets such as the US Billboard, they have sold more than 1 million copies, making them a 'million seller'.

1st place is NCT Dream, whose last comeback was very successful, selling 2,049,042 copies of their 1st full-length album 'Hot Sauce'. This is more than three times more than their annual album sales last year. Second place went to SEVENTEEN's 8th mini-album 'Your Choice' with 1.3919,64 copies. EXO's special album 'Don't Fight the Feeling' recorded 1,216,175 copies and took third place, while EXO's Baekhyun came in fourth with his third mini-album 'Bambi', selling 1,07,625 copies.

In particular, after Seo Taiji, Baekhyun became a hot topic by ranking on million sellers with both group and solo albums. Baekhyun, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, celebrated the second anniversary of his solo debut on the 10th, saying, "It is all thanks to the fans that we recorded a double million seller."

Recently, Baekhyun had tweeted two months into his military service to express his love and sadness from being away from his fans. It was also a significant day for EXO-Ls as that day marked the two year anniversary of Baekhyun’s debut as a soloist with ‘City Lights’. He always wanted to be known as ‘Baekhyun , the soloist’ and with his achievement, he got just that!

[TRANS] “Thank you Eris I miss you, do you miss me!? Though I can’t come often like before, since I miss you it’s enough..everyone watch out for Coro… (Corona)!! Wear your masks well! Always stay healthy & try to be happy!! I’ll come again!^^.. (……)” Kyoong https://t.co/yxFhHHGda7 — EXO World Indonesia (@EXOWORLDINA) July 10, 2021

