EXO becomes the first SM Entertainment act to achieve THIS feat with ‘Monster’ music video

Creeping in your heart, a group that has dazzled ever since setting its foot in the K-pop music industry and making an unstaggering name for itself, EXO is going nowhere. Be it vocals, rap or dance, the boys have excelled at displaying their stronghold over years of performances and music releases that have charted across platforms worldwide.

Starting off from the renowned SM Entertainment EXO debuted with expectations from the world, and after almost a decade of being in the scene, we can assure you, they have shot the said expectations out of the park. Continuing their reign, they have now become the only artists in their label to achieve a view count of over 400 million views on 2 of their official music videos.

As of December 9, 2021, EXO’s title track ‘Monster’ from their 3rd studio album ‘ExAct’ surpassed 400 million views on YouTube. The said music video was first released on June 9, 2016 and has taken 5 years and 6 months to reach the number. Notably, it has been on a constant rise ever since its premiere as it achieved 100 million on Feb 6, 2016, 200 million on June 8, 2018 and 300 million on Nov 19, 2019.

The track, a sultry number boasting power packed moves and signature EXO choreography that falls over class vocals, soon became a go-to for covers and has remained a favourite of the fans over the years. Anyone that needs to check out the track, what are you waiting for?

