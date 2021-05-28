EXO to broadcast a special online VR exhibition for their upcoming album, Don't Fight The Feeling

It will contain exclusive unreleased content and Pre-booking starts today! Read on to find out.

EXO members have a lot of exciting things lined up! They will be releasing their special anniversary album on June 7 and much to EXO-Ls surprise and excitement, Lay will be joining them on this special album as well. Besides that, EXO members will be returning to 'I’ll Show You - EXO Arcade Season 2', which will be released on May 31st. There will be a total of 6 episodes, uploaded on EXO's YouTube channel. In the second members Xiumin, D.O., Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun will appear and partake in interesting games and lots of fun, just for EXO-Ls.

However, we are most stoked about this exciting development. EXO will be hosting a special online virtual reality (VR) exhibition to celebrate the release of their upcoming album, Don't Fight The Feeling. The exhibition hall will open on June 15. The exhibition, simply titled the EXO Online Exhibition Hall, is a collaboration between SM Entertainment and telecommunications company LGU+. It will be an online Virtual Reality event for fans to experience and enjoy content related to the group's new album from the comfort of their own homes! It will encompass all the themes of the new album, incorporating unreleased photos and behind-the-scenes videos amongst other exclusive content.

But before that, Fans are required to pre-book their visit using a Korean phone number. Reservations are open and can be found on the exhibition’s official website as well as LGU+’s app, U+VR. Clearly, EXO is leaving no 'planet' unturned with their new anniversary album. Don't Fight The Feeling releases on June 7 at 6 pm KST.

Meanwhile, you can check out the teaser for EXO Archade Season 2:

