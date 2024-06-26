EXO-CBX and INB100 clap back at SM Entertainment's CAO and Co-CEO with lawsuit for fraud

EXO-CBX and their agency INB100 have slammed a counter lawsuit on SM Executives for fraud. Earlier on June 13, SM Entertainment had filed a complaint against EXO-CBX claiming that the negotiations agreed upon were not met by the group.

EXO-CBX's Chen Baekhyun and Xiumin parted ways from the company last year, which led to various deals and negotiations.

EXO-CBX files lawsuit against SM Entertainment

On June 25, Newsis reported that EXO-CBX and their agency INB100 had filed a complaint against SM Entertainment’s Chief Administrative Officer Lee Sung Soo and co-CEO Tak Young Jun at Seongdong Police Station over the negotiated distribution fee and what was actually to be paid.

EXO-CBX versus SM Entertainment feud till now

On June 10, EXO's Chen, Baeukhyun, and Xiumin's agency, INB100, held a press conference. They claimed that SM Entertainment failed to meet the 5.5% music record distribution fee agreed upon last year. They added that SM Entertainment unfairly demanded 10% of sales for EXO-CBX's individual activities and did not provide existing settlement data.

SM Entertainment denied these claims and stated that the members are enjoying the fame of the EXO name. On June 12, they filed a lawsuit against the EXO members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin.

On June 14, EXO-CBX released a statement addressing the ongoing feud with SM Entertainment. The members mentioned that they proposed an agreement to pay a fee for SM Entertainment's music, assets, and name instead of 10 percent of their revenue, but the agency ignored their proposal and went ahead with the lawsuit.

They continued and added that SM Entertainment filed a lawsuit first and they will cooperate by revealing everything, including their negotiations from last year. They added that the distribution of profits has always been doubted and hence they will file a lawsuit against SM Entertainment over the distribution of profit and reveal to the court that the agency's system is wrong.

EXO-CBX has filed a counter-lawsuit against SM Entertainment executives.

