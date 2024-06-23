EXO-CBX's Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo OST For You music video surpasses 100 million views

EXO-CBX's Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart OST For You surpassed 100 million views after more than 7 years of its release. The song is still considered to be one of the best K-dramas OSTs to be ever released. While the K-pop subunit has been embroiled in a feud with SM Entertainment for the past few weeks, this achievement shifts the focus on their musical talent rather than the controversy.

EXO-CBX's Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart OST For You reaches new milestone

Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart Ryeo OST For You by EXO-CBX surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on June 22. EXO-CBX includes Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin. This proves that the track still holds relevance even after years since its release. Baekhyun was also a part of the drama and played the role of the 10th Prince.

More about Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo was released in August 2016 on SBS.

The historical melodrama which was adapted from a Chinese novel titled Bu Bu Jing Xin by Tong Hua. The drama boasted a star cast which included Lee Joon Gi, IU, Kang Ha Neul, Nam Joo Hyuk, EXO's Baekhyun, Hong Jong Hyun and many more.

It was directed by Kim Kyu Tae who is also known for Our Blues and It's Okay, That's Love. He will also be directing the upcoming series The Trunk starring Gong Yoo. Jo Yon Young took charge of the screenplay. She has also written for The Killing Vote and Save the Last Dance for Me.

The drama starring IU and Lee Joong Gi tells the story of a girl who time slips and wakes up in the body of another girl during the Goryeo dynasty when King Taejo was ruling Korea. The series includes politics and the struggle for the succession to the throne between the brothers.

