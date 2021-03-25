EXO Chanyeol’s ‘The Box’ ranks Number 1 at the movie box office, moving ‘Minari’ to the second

Jo Dal Hwan and Chanyeol’s movie took the Number 1 place on the day of its release with 22,9274 movie-goers. Read on to know more!

The much-anticipated movie of Chanyeol, called ‘The Box’ released on March 24 and raked in attention from the fans. The teaser trailer was the biggest surprise and the most curious part - which had Chanyeol sing a cover of the award-winning singer, Billie Eillish’s song, Bad Guy. His role in the movie is of a singer who can’t sing without a box on his head. Hence, the very fascinating name!

According to 10Asia, the Korean Film Promotion Commission revealed that Chanyeol’s ‘The Box’ ranked Number 1 on the box office release on the first day of its release, that is, March 24. It toppled the award-winning and critically acclaimed ‘Minari’ to the second place. It also stated that calculating the number of audiences for the preview before its release, takes the total count to 31,905 people. Excluding them, it opened to 29,274 movie-goers. On the same day, ‘Minari’ saw 12,489 audiences - making it’s cumulative count to 74,2912 audiences.’Minari’ had released in South Korea on March 3, 2021.

In ‘The Box’ Chanyeol plays an aspiring singer who wants to make it big, and Jo Dal Hwan plays the role of a once-successful music producer. The story takes the viewers on a journey where they both meet and support and encourage each other to be better, to live life better. Especially when Chaneyeol’s character suffers with a dilemma - he can’t sing without a box on his head. A road to friendship movie, ‘The Box’ is an uplifting one. No wonder fans were so eager to see Chanyeol on the big screen!

