EXO drop fiery first looks of Xiumin and D.O for upcoming special album Don't Fight The Feeling

EXO is coming! Yes, pinch your cheeks because it is actually happening. The talented nonet that debuted in 2012 with their debut album XOXO and lead single, Growl, has maintained their stance as one of the biggest and most influential Gen 3 K-pop boy groups in the world. With chart-topping hits, million-selling albums and a devoted fanbase (EXO-L), EXO members have maintained their relevance for nine years now. Earlier this year, EXO members delighted EXO-Ls with the news that they will be making their highly-anticipated, full group comeback this year.

On May 24 at midnight KST, EXO unveiled their first teaser photos for Don’t Fight The Feeling, their upcoming special album celebrating the ninth anniversary of their debut. This special release also marks EXO’s first comeback in over a year and a half, since they last released Obsession in 2019. The first set of pictures released were that of Xiumin and D.O, who were both discharged from the military within the past six months. Hence, Don't Fight The Feeling becomes their first comeback since Love Shot in 2018. D.O exudes a fiery aura, as he poses against a volcanic background, while Xiumin looks calm and collected as he poses against the purple and blue night sky.

You c an check out the concept photos below:

Based on the spoiler video EXO released, all the members have participated in recording and filming the music video for their anniversary special album. Baekhyun and Chanyeol are currently serving in the military, but they did their bit before enlistment. Don’t Fight the Feeling is due out on June 7 at 6 p.m. KST. We are pumped with excitement for EXO's OT9 comeback!

