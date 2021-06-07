EXO drops sci fi teaser for Don’t Fight The Feeling; Announces special album release today at THIS time

The group’s comeback album Don’t Fight The Feeling has also crossed 1.22 million pre-orders! Read on to know more about it.

EXO’s been gearing up for a powerful comeback and so should EXO-Ls for giving the group immense support! After almost a two year break after their studio album Obsession, the top K-Pop group announced their comeback on May 10, 2021. This is a special album for their 9th year anniversary and they’re not leaving any stone unturned for it.

The concept of Don’t Fight The Feeling is a sci-fi one, with members’ charming us with their intense look in space rockets or on a space mission on different planets. On June 6, EXO dropped a teaser for the album, showing us a little glimpse into the dance moves of the song. It starts with the word ‘History’ written in different languages and then shifts to members operating a spaceship. The music is upbeat and would make anyone want to groove. The high notes in the end of the video teaser steal the entire show! Not to forget that the album has crossed 1.22 million sales as of today too, marking the power and support of EXO-Ls across the globe!

Watch the teaser for Don’t Fight The Feeling here:

The special album will release today at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST. But that’s not all. To celebrate this special anniversary, SM Entertainment has partnered with LGU+ to offer online Virtual Reality exhibition hall for EXO members! It will offer exclusive photos, behind-the-scenes moments and more to the fans at the comfort of their homes on June 15. This is just one of the ways they’re upping their comeback game. Other ways include bringing back their reality show Exo -Arcade Season 2 and releasing a mini webgame called EXO-SHIP Saga.

EXO-Ls, how are you preparing for EXO’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :EXO Twitter

