EXO drops a short vintage and mysterious teaser for Suho’s long awaited comeback

On February 20, SM Entertainment surprised EXO-Ls with a teaser for Suho’s comeback after being discharged from the military. The theme of the video takes place in a looming forest with black and white background. The image of the vintage clock, cupboard and the grey suit hints at a new concept to be taken on by Suho and we cannot wait to see more of him soon!

Suho opened the live broadcast 'SUHO's resume for EXO-L Inc.' on the YouTube EXO channel at 9 pm on February 19th and communicated with fans, leaving the fans excited for his return. This day's broadcast is based on the concept of a virtual company interview, and Suho, who has turned into a social worker, is expected to add fun to various corners such as writing a self-resume, self-introduction talk, random Q&A, and mission performance.

Suho gained global popularity with his sweet vocals and intense performances through his EXO and solo activities. He has also been recognized as an 'all-round entertainer' full of passion as he crosses genres such as movies, dramas, and musicals.

Suho (meaning ‘guardian’ in Korean), is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor. He is the leader and lead vocalist of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO and its sub-unit EXO-K. He debuted as a soloist on March 30, 2020 with the release of his EP, ‘Self-Portrait’. Outside of his musical career, Suho has also starred in various television dramas and movies such as ‘One Way Trip’ (2016), ‘The Universe's Star’ (2017), ‘Rich Man’ (2018), ‘Middle School Girl A’ (2018), and ‘How Are U Bread’ (2020).

