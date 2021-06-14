EXO earn their 6th million seller title with special anniversary album, Don't Fight The Feeling

EXO has a new “million seller” album under their belts! Read on to find out.

Well, it seems like EXO's beautiful anniversary special album, Don't Fight The Feeling has struck a chord with EXO-Ls as fans generously repaid the group for their love. EXO’s long-awaited special album Don't Fight The Feeling released on June 7 at 6 p.m. KST to a thunderous response from fans across the world. EXO-Ls were delighted to have Lay rejoin the squad on this special album too!

Now, to top off the anniversary celebrations, we have some more amazing news! On June 14, SM Entertainment revealed that 1,089,681 copies of the album were sold by June 13, making it a million-seller album. EXO officially earn the 'million sellers' title for the sixth time now. EXO’s first studio album XOXO in 2013 was the first album by any artist to sell a million copies since 2001. Not just that, Don't Fight The Feeling also topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 87 countries after its release. In addition to that, EXO's special album topped Gaon retail album chart for the week of June 6th. It was also reported the sales on June 9 at 5 PM KST was the highest.

Well, only a world-class group like EXO can achieve such an amazing status! Meanwhile, EXO will be hosting a special online virtual reality (VR) exhibition to celebrate the release of their upcoming album, Don't Fight The Feeling. The exhibition hall will open on June 15. Clearly, EXO is leaving no 'planet' unturned with their new anniversary album.

Credits :SM Entertainment

