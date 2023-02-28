EXO fan meetings to commence in April; Date, time and venue released

Following the discharge of its members, EXO is all set to return in its entirety. An announcement concerning their upcoming fan meeting ‘EXO CLOCK’ has been put up on their official SNS and Eris could not be happier. Following the fulfillment of their respective military duties, members of the band have finally come together to meet their fans in South Korea.

The fan meeting has been divided into two parts titled ‘Episode 1’ and ‘Episode 2’. While Episode 1 will take place on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 6 pm KST, Episode 2 will take place on the very next day, on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 4 pm KST. The fan meeting will be held at the KSPO dome, popularly known as the Olympic Gymnastics Arena. The fan club presale and general reservation for buying tickets to the fan meet will commence on March 6 and March 8 respectively. A link to an online platform has also been provided on EXO’s official SNS that fans can access for getting their tickets and checking the performance outline.

The booking schedule for the fan meeting has been divided into three parts - fan club presale, general reservation, and wheelchair seat reservation. The fan club presale is open only to fans who will have successfully completed their ACE membership registration prior to the sale. The general reservation category will be open to anyone who does not register via the fan club presale. The wheelchair seat reservation is for specially-abled people who can register once they have shown their disability registration card and welfare card.

EXO recent activities

So far EXO members Xiumin, D.O, Suho, Chen, Chanyeol, and Baekhyun have completed their mandatory military obligations. On account of the simultaneous absence of most of the group members, Kai and Sehun were seen focusing on their solo projects. While Sehun was seen in Song Hye Kyo starrer 'Now, We Are Breaking Up', Kai released his solo albums titled ‘Kai’ and ‘Peaches’ in 2020 and 2021 respectively.