EXO fans rejoice as the group set to film three music videos in April

On April 8, the K-pop group EXO had their 11th-anniversary fan meet at the KSPO dome in Seoul, South Korea. The trio unveiled a brand new song at the fan meeting, in addition to singing their evergreen favorites including Love Shot, Wolf, and Love Me Right. EXO grabbed the stage in white shirts and denim pants to sing this catchy tune, the title of which has yet to be announced. EXO confirmed that the music video for their upcoming album would begin filming around the end of April. Fans are ecstatic about their return after two years.

EXO plans for a comeback

EXO members also announced that they will begin filming the song video for their upcoming album at the end of April and will make a triumphant return to the stage soon. The trio also revealed that their forthcoming album will be accompanied by three music videos. As a result, phrases like ‘new song,’ ‘comeback,’ and ‘3 MVs’ have been trending on Twitter, causing fans to get excited.

What to expect from the music videos

Fans' speculations from the music video high-energy dance track. The group is known for its slick choreography and catchy beats, so fans can expect nothing less from this new release. The music video will feature the members of the group showing off their dance skills in an electrifying performance. The group is known for its slick choreography and catchy beats, so fans can expect nothing less from this new release. Or it might take a more introspective approach with a more emotional and heartfelt message, touching on topics.

EXO fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the new releases. The group has a dedicated fan base that has been with them since their debut in 2012, and they are always excited to hear new music from their favorite band. With three new music videos in the works, it's safe to say that EXO will continue to dominate the K-pop scene.

About EXO

The K-pop group EXO has nine members. They made their debut in 2012 under the banner of SM Entertainment. The boy band once had 12 members, however, the Chinese members left the group individually in 2014 and 2015 due to legal conflicts with the label. The group took a break in 2020 as many members enlisted for their mandatory military service. Meanwhile, other members concentrated on their individual activities.

Don't Fight The Feeling, EXO's most recent group album was released in 2021. Chanyeol and Baekhyun then enlisted in the military. While Chanyeol served until September of last year, Baekhyun was discharged in February 2023. EXO is now preparing to release their entire group album later this year.

