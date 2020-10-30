EXO member Baekhyun takes a dig at an alleged 'friend' of idol and Chanyeol questioning the latter's character

Amid the controversy against Chanyeol, a social media user claiming to be Baekhyun and Chanyeol's acquaintance spoke about the EXO member's character.

Chanyeol has been under fire after an alleged ex-girlfriend claimed the EXO member cheated on her. While SM Entertainment issued a comment on the matter, another post about the singer's character came to light. A social media user claimed to be a friend of Chayeol, his supposed ex-girlfriend and Baekhyun. The user took to Instagram and claims the singer once said that regardless of how he acted, he would still be liked. She also claimed that the singer lacks basic manners towards people.

"You said that the people who like you will like you no matter how you are either way. I realized you don't have even the minimum respect towards the people who like you, support you, and trust you," the user claimed. The post also said, "You should self-reflect before blaming others and apologize to your friends for once. Do you think I would shield and protect you if you called me to tell me this and that? You know my personality. You should've been prepared to hear nothing good from me. You only try to shut people's mouths first. You're not there yet. C.Yeol, please wake up. Baek H. doesn't even live like you..."

The user also claimed there is bad blood between Chanyeol and Baekhyun. Following the shocking claims, Baekhyun took to Twitter to cheekily take a dig at the said user. As reported by Koreaboo, the singer did not mention the post or the alleged friend but compared the "acquaintance" with a mosquito. "Ah…My acquaintance, who? (Oh it’s a mosquito, *huff*) You brat ~~ Ah shake shake," his tweet read.

아익까...내 지인 누군데 ? (모기다 읏챠) 요녀석~~아 흔들흔들 — Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) October 30, 2020

Credits :TwitterAllKPop

