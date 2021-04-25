EXO member Chen celebrates daughter's first birthday in traditional Hanbok

In January 2020, EXO member Chen had issued a handwritten letter explaining that he was "nervous" to tell fans that he was getting married. Three months after the wedding was announced, SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO's Chen and his wife welcomed a lovely daughter into their family. Chen received a lot of hate from some “fans” for this to the point that they were asking other members and their agency, SM Entertainment to let go of the artist. However, they fully supported their artist and respected his personal life. The response of global fans, to his announcement, was completely different compared to the response of domestic/local fans. They were very positive and supported the happiness that came his way.

It has been a year since then and a lot has happened including the idol's enlistment in October 2020. It does feel like yesterday, that he shared another handwritten letter announcing his enlistment.

Chen promptly took leave from military service to attend the first birthday of his precious daughter. On April 24, the K-Pop star, with a small circle of family and acquaintances, celebrated the birthday of their beloved daughter. The event was organized at a luxurious hotel in Seoul, The Shilla Seoul. From pictures that were released from the event, Chen appeared in a traditional Hanbok looking positively delightful.

ALSO READ: LOVE SHOT breaks records as the first EXO song to reach 400 million views

Join us in wishing Chen's precious daughter a very happy birthday in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×