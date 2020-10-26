EXO member Chen receives a traditional sendoff from Suho, Baekhyun, Sehun, Chanyeol as he enlists for military

EXO member Chen enlists for military today. Before he could join his training, members Suho, Baekhyun, Sehun and Chanyeol came together to see off the singer while fans showered Chen with love on social media.

EXO-Ls are having an emotional Monday for EXO member Chen kicks off his compulsory military training today. The singer announced his enlistment date just 10 days ago. Chen becomes the fourth member, after Xiumin, D.O., and Suho, from the boy group to enlist in the military. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Daily Sports, via Naver reported that SM Entertainment opted to keep his enlistment time and venue private. While fans couldn't be present to see him off, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Sehun and Suho made sure Chen has the traditional see off.

Photos surfaced online to show that the four members met Jongdae ahead of his enlistment and posed for the cameras. As per tradition, the members rubbed his shaved head and bid him off. The photos took no time to catch EXO-Ls attention and before we could comprehend, there was a meltdown. Fans gushed over the fact that Suho, who is also completing his military training, managed to make it to Chen's see-off. Check out the photos here.

While fans gush about the mini-reunion, there were several who penned heartwarming messages for the singer and shared it using the hashtag, "#GoodLuckSoldierChen." One of the messages read, "jongdae-ah, always take care of yourself. I'll patiently wait for you, no matter how long it is I'm just here standing and waiting for you to comeback. I love you, I'll see you again no goodbyes because this is only temporary. ilysm #GoodLuckSoldierChen." Another message read, "See you soon Jongdae! please takecare of yourself whenever you're! hope ur duty going well as planned and comeback safely. Always. We Are One."

Check out a few more tweets below:

We wish all the best for our dearest Jongdae who never failed to make us proud. Please stay safe, serve for your country well, and come back soon. EXOL waits for you

Until the day we meet again....#GoodLuckSoldierChen#씩씩한_민들레는_종대만_바라봄 @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/NPcN0Vik4E — EXOFANBASE (@Exofanbase) October 26, 2020

so happy to see the boys together. good luck our jongdae in the military, stay healthy and comeback safely!! #CHEN #GoodLuckSoldierChen @weareoneEXO — Chanyeol X Prada (@tobenniepark) October 26, 2020

Thank you Suho for sending one of your kids to the military, I felt like you are sending one by one to kindergarten. hahahaa! but seriously thank you for being the best leader!!!@weareoneEXO #CHEN #SUHO — @sehun_vvii) October 26, 2020

Pinkvilla prays Chen completes his military training safely and healthily! Stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXO leader Suho receives emotional goodbye from band members & EXO L as he heads for his military enlistment

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×