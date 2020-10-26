  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXO member Chen receives a traditional sendoff from Suho, Baekhyun, Sehun, Chanyeol as he enlists for military

EXO member Chen enlists for military today. Before he could join his training, members Suho, Baekhyun, Sehun and Chanyeol came together to see off the singer while fans showered Chen with love on social media.
17726 reads Mumbai Updated: October 26, 2020 05:16 pm
EXO member Chen receives a traditional sendoffEXO member Chen receives a traditional sendoff from Suho, Baekhyun, Sehun, Chanyeol as he enlists for military
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

EXO-Ls are having an emotional Monday for EXO member Chen kicks off his compulsory military training today. The singer announced his enlistment date just 10 days ago. Chen becomes the fourth member, after Xiumin, D.O., and Suho, from the boy group to enlist in the military. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Daily Sports, via Naver reported that SM Entertainment opted to keep his enlistment time and venue private. While fans couldn't be present to see him off, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Sehun and Suho made sure Chen has the traditional see off. 

Photos surfaced online to show that the four members met Jongdae ahead of his enlistment and posed for the cameras. As per tradition, the members rubbed his shaved head and bid him off. The photos took no time to catch EXO-Ls attention and before we could comprehend, there was a meltdown. Fans gushed over the fact that Suho, who is also completing his military training, managed to make it to Chen's see-off. Check out the photos here

While fans gush about the mini-reunion, there were several who penned heartwarming messages for the singer and shared it using the hashtag, "#GoodLuckSoldierChen." One of the messages read, "jongdae-ah, always take care of yourself. I'll patiently wait for you, no matter how long it is I'm just here standing and waiting for you to comeback. I love you, I'll see you again no goodbyes because this is only temporary. ilysm #GoodLuckSoldierChen." Another message read, "See you soon Jongdae! please takecare of yourself whenever you're! hope ur duty going well as planned and comeback safely. Always. We Are One." 

Check out a few more tweets below: 

Pinkvilla prays Chen completes his military training safely and healthily! Stay tuned for more updates. 

ALSO READ: EXO leader Suho receives emotional goodbye from band members & EXO L as he heads for his military enlistment

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

You may like these
EXO member Chen pens a handwritten letter addressing EXO Ls to announce military enlistment date
After Adele, EXO member Chen catches our attention with his 'Hello'; Watch the intriguing music video teaser
EXO member Chen TEASES new solo music; His new single Hello to drop on October 15 2020
When soon to be enlisted Chen REVEALED that it was THIS EXO member he turns to the most
EXO’s Monster music video from 2016 CROSSES 350 million views on YouTube; Watch
ENHYPEN releases second trailer Dusk Dawn; Fandom ENGENE goes WILD with theories about the plot

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement