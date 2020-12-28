EXO member D.O.'s military discharge day REVEALED; Royal Secret Agent star Kim Myung Soo to enlist in February

SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO member D.O. is currently on a final leave from the military while Kim Myung-soo's agency Management Esang revealed that the INFINITE member will enlist to the military at the end of February 2021.

EXO-L has a very big reason to smile as SM Entertainment has confirmed the date when EXO member D.O. aka Doh Kyung-soo will be discharged from his mandatory military service. For the unversed, the 100 Days My Prince star had enlisted to the military on July 1, 2020, and will be the second EXO member after Xiumin to complete his military duties.

In a statement, via X-Sports News and Soompi, SM Entertainment revealed, "D.O. is currently on a final leave and will be discharged on January 25, 2021, without returning to the base. This is in accordance with instructions aimed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be no separate discharge event." Moreover, Kyung-soo's first project post his military discharge is a film tentatively titled The Moon alongside Sol Kyung-gu of The Merciless fame. Interestingly, fellow EXO members Suho and Chen enlisted to the military in May and October of this year.

On the other hand, Royal Secret Agent star Kim Myung-soo, who is also known as L from the group INFINITE, has confirmed via his agency Management Esang as to when he is enlisting to the military after Sports Seoul's recent report. Reportedly, the 28-year-old idol-turned-actor is preparing a surprise gift for his fans before his military enlistment.

"Kim Myung-soo applied for the Marine Corps and was accepted into it. He will join the Marine Corps at the end of February next year," Management Esang shared with Star Today via Soompi. As for the other Infinite members, while Sungkyu, Sungyeol and Dongwoo have already completed their military service in January, October and November of this year, Woohyun and Sungjong enlisted to the military in July and October of this year.

ALSO READ: EXO member Chen pens a handwritten letter addressing EXO Ls to announce military enlistment date

What do you have to say about D.O.'s military discharge and Kim Myung-soo's military enlistment dates being revealed? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×