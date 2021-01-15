EXO member KAI draws flak for hosting 'no mask' birthday party amid the ongoing pandemic

EXO member KAI was joined by HOTSHOT‘s Moongyu and VIXX‘s Ravi at his birthday party. While fans were thrilled to see the trio, several raised eyebrows over the group coming together amid the third wave of COVID-19.

EXO member KAI recently celebrated his 28th birthday. On the occasion, several EXO-L members took to social media and wished the K-pop idol. We also featured a letter from a fan addressed to the Mhmm singer. While digital celebrations continued, KAI was joined by his close friends for a small birthday party. The singer was joined by HOTSHOT‘s Moongyu and VIXX‘s Ravi on the occasion. The singer hosted an Instagram Live to give fans a glimpse at his birthday gathering.

However, things did not pan out the way he had planned. KAI received flak for coming together as a group while South Korea faces the third wave of COVID-19. The country has banned gatherings of more than four people. Although it seems like the rule lets people below 4 could come together, the country has been discouraging people to come together in a gather altogether. As reported by Zapzee, the government authorities had said, "It doesn’t mean it’s safe or okay if less than 4 gathered. Even if there are no more than four people, they can still be fined if they do not follow basic rules such as wearing a mask."

The singer reportedly shared his "rash" thoughts on the rule. "You know the health regulation these days – no meetings with more than 5 people. So I’m going to have a small party with 3 other people. Meetings with 4 people are all okay," he said. The group was also not seen sporting masks either. Addressing the fans, KAI added, "I’ve always held birthday parties with you every year, but I couldn’t this year cause it’s so dangerous. So I came here for you guys at midnight."

