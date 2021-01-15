EXO member KAI draws flak for hosting 'no mask' birthday party amid the ongoing pandemic
EXO member KAI recently celebrated his 28th birthday. On the occasion, several EXO-L members took to social media and wished the K-pop idol. We also featured a letter from a fan addressed to the Mhmm singer. While digital celebrations continued, KAI was joined by his close friends for a small birthday party. The singer was joined by HOTSHOT‘s Moongyu and VIXX‘s Ravi on the occasion. The singer hosted an Instagram Live to give fans a glimpse at his birthday gathering.
However, things did not pan out the way he had planned. KAI received flak for coming together as a group while South Korea faces the third wave of COVID-19. The country has banned gatherings of more than four people. Although it seems like the rule lets people below 4 could come together, the country has been discouraging people to come together in a gather altogether. As reported by Zapzee, the government authorities had said, "It doesn’t mean it’s safe or okay if less than 4 gathered. Even if there are no more than four people, they can still be fined if they do not follow basic rules such as wearing a mask."
The singer reportedly shared his "rash" thoughts on the rule. "You know the health regulation these days – no meetings with more than 5 people. So I’m going to have a small party with 3 other people. Meetings with 4 people are all okay," he said. The group was also not seen sporting masks either. Addressing the fans, KAI added, "I’ve always held birthday parties with you every year, but I couldn’t this year cause it’s so dangerous. So I came here for you guys at midnight."
