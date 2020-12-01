EXO member Kai reveals how his friends BTS' Jimin, SHINee’s Taemin and VIXX’s Ravi reacted to his solo debut

EXO member Kai recently released his first solo album titled KAI and discussed how his friends BTS member Jimin, SHINee member Taemin and VIXX member Ravi's thoughts on the album.

EXO member Kai recently released his solo song Mmmh and album KAI. The singer marked his debut with a sensual music video of the track. While EXO-Ls are showering him with love, Kai revealed how his "crew" aka friends BTS member Jimin, SHINee’s Taemin, VIXX’s Ravi and Wanna One’s Ha Sungwoon reacted. The singer recently appeared on MBC’s Radio Kim Shin Young’s Hope Song at Noon where he said that his friends have put him in a "compliment prison" by saying "good, good."

As reported by News1 and translated by Zapzee, the singer said, "They give me advice, but they put me in this ‘compliment prison’ by saying ‘good, good.’ Taemin tends to say things directly, and we like that about each other.” The singer also spoke about his 6-minute teaser and said that he pondered upon the emotion he wanted listeners to feel while streaming the album and suggested making it this way. "I thought it would be good to visualize the dance because that’s what I’m best at," he added.

He added that SM Entertainment asked him to do everything he wanted to with regard to the album, He added that he paid "attention to the song, visual art, and choreography." The result was seen in the mesmerising video of Mmmh! ICYMI, check out Kai's new track in the link below.

Ahead of the release, at the press conference of the album release, Kai revealed how EXO members helped him with the album. Read all about it in the link below.

Credits :News1 via Zapzee

