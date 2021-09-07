EXO member Sehun to star in the forthcoming film 'The Pirates: Goblin Flag'; First teaser poster revealed

EXO-Ls, some great news for you. Sehun will be starring in the forthcoming film 'The Pirates: Goblin Flag'! SM Entertainment's official Instagram account unveiled the first teaser poster for the film 'The Pirates: Goblin Flag' sequel to the movie, 'Pirates', which was released back in 2014. The news was reported by the news outlet Sports Seoul and EXO's official Twitter account shared the article to confirm the news, way back in June.

In the new teaser poster. We can see a black and grey coloured flag with a terrifying monster in the centre as an emblem. The cast members are included at the bottom of the teaser poster. For those unversed, Sehun will play the role of Han Goong, an ace archer. He will be acting alongside other actors including Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Kwang Soo, Kwon Sangwoo and Chae Soo Bin in the highly anticipated sequel.

You can check out the poster below:

Not just that, Sehun will be starring in the upcoming office romance drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' alongside Song Hye Kyo, Jang Ki Yong and Girl's Day's Yura. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' explores romance, friendship and conflict faced by these four individuals who work in the fashion industry. Sehun will be playing the role of a new designer, Hwang Chi Young, the son of The One’s CEO! He is a new employee and will work under team leader Ha Young Eun, played by Song Hye Kyo! The drama is slated to air in the second half of the year on SBS.

