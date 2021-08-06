EXO members and staff test negative for Covid 19; D.O. earns first music show win for ‘Rose’

EXO-Ls can breathe a sigh of relief! All the remaining EXO members have tested negative for Covid-19. The news comes after the eldest member Xiumin tested positive for the virus just yesterday and had to halt all further activities. Member D.O. has won first place in KBS’ ‘Music Bank’ as announced by the broadcasting company.

SM Entertainment released another statement in regards to their artists EXO and other staff members who were in close contact with singer Xiumin prior to his positive result on August 5.

The label announced their negative result and informed that the members and the staff will be in self-quarantine for 2 weeks following the test results.

The statement reads,

“This is SM Entertainment.

As Xiumin was diagnosed with Covid-19 on (August) 5, the EXO members and related staff members were also tested for Covid-19, and they also received negative results today. Although they all tested negative, they will be in self-quarantine for two weeks following the guidelines of health authorities, and they will diligently follow quarantine regulations.

Thank you.”

In other news, member D.O. has received his first music show win with his latest release ‘Rose’ for album ‘Empathy’. Owing to the ongoing 2020 Summer Olympics that are being broadcasted on multiple channels, KBS did not air its music show ‘Music Bank’. The results were announced on their website that displayed D.O.’s first music show win. Fans trended hashtags to congratulate the singer on this milestone.

