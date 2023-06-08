EXO members excluding Kai leave for Busan to shoot reality show; SM Entertainment shares response

On June 8, a representative of SM Entertainment disclosed to a South Korean media outlet, "EXO members are planning to film a group reality show in Korea." On June 2nd, it was also made public that the seven EXO members, with the exception of Kai, who is currently serving in the military, shot a music video for the new song.

CBX:

Chen (Kim Jongdae), Baekhyun (Byun Baekhyun), and Xiumin (Kim Min Seok) had previously informed SM Entertainment that their exclusive contracts had been terminated due to reasons such as their refusal to submit settlement materials. Even though the request for a copy of the settlement data was an artist's natural right, CBX's legal team insisted that SM refused multiple times, resulting in the termination of the exclusive contract, and that SM offered a contract period that was significantly longer than the standard contract. The side of Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin filed a complaint against SM with the Fair Trade Commission for 'abuse of trading position' and requested that SM's celebrity exclusive contracts be thoroughly investigated. After the back and forth between CBX and SM Entertainment, international fans and domestic fans remained divided on the situation. One fan said, “Any working adult should be on EXO - CBX's side. Because every person who has ever worked should get paid what they're owed and should not be for the company taking more money. If you believe you'd be okay with making less than what you're owed so your company can profit more.” They have sent protest trucks in support of CBX to SM Entertainment’s office.

SM’s side:

Accordingly, SM countered that the reestablishment of the agreement that CBX marked last year in the wake of checking and changing the subtleties was as yet legitimate, and that a duplicate was not accommodated reasons, for example, privacy arrangements, but rather that the settlement information could be checked out of the blue, yet CBX rejected. They announced that they would provide a copy with the consent of an EXO member, presuming that a third party would not use it for unfair purposes. This year marked the 11th anniversary of the debut of EXO. In April, on the eleventh anniversary of their debut, they held fan gatherings in both Korea and Japan to meet fans after quite a while.

