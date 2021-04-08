EXO members share an adorable picture of Chanyeol doing their pre enlistment ritual on their 9th anniversary

Chanyeol is the fifth member in the group to enlist in the military and members sent him off in EXO's trademark style.

It is a slightly bitter but mostly sweet day for EXO-Ls! Today on April 8, back in the year 2012, EXO made their official debut with their album XOXO with lead breakthrough single Growl. When we thought that there would be no more surprises, EXO members went ahead and dropped a late-night surprise for their beloved fandom, EXO-Ls. EXO members released a gif of an extraordinary EXO space cake with the caption, "210408 EXO 9th Anniversary".

On April 8, SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO will be making a comeback with a brand new album in the first half of the year. Shortly after this, EXO members released a behind the scenes video where Chanyeol, Sehun, D.O, Xiumin, Baekhyun and Kai are seen on set for shooting a music video. This was the sweet news, but there is a bit of bitter-sweet news too. EXO members shared pictures of Chanyeol with his buzz cut. EXO‘s Chanyeol may have quietly enlisted in the military on March 29, but he did not forget to continue the group’s tradition! Members Sehun, Kai, D.O., Baekhyun and Xiumin are caressing his head and Chanyeol is smirking at the sweet gesture. In another photo, Chanyeol is wearing a beanie and the members pose together.

Chanyeol enlisted in the military on March 29, and he is the fifth EXO member to enlist after D.O., Xiumin, Suho, and Chen. The estimated date of his military discharge is September 2022. Chanyeol has also released his song Tomorrow on April 6 via SM Station.

