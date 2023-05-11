EXO members take a heartwarming photo as Kai begins military service as social worker

Kai enters the Army Training Center on May 11th, to receive basic military training and then perform his alternative service as a social worker. For fear of crowds, the place and time of his enlistment was kept private. On May 3rd, SM Entertainment said, "Kai was preparing for EXO's comeback scheduled for this year, but due to a recent change in the Military Manpower Administration's regulations, he entered the Army Training Center on May 11th and received basic military training before serving as a social worker."

The military enlistment:

It's not that SM doesn't have any experience in enlisting its artists, and EXO's 6 members, except for Kai and Sehun, have all completed their military service, so it's a difficult situation to easily understand. Regarding this, according to SM's position, the dominant view is that it is an unpredictable situation due to the 'change in the regulations of the Military Manpower Administration'. It is speculated that there may have been a difference in interpretation of the current Enforcement Decree of the Military Service Act, which states that military service can be postponed a total of five times within two years.

Kai:

Whatever the specific reason, fans can't hide their disappointment. This is because Kai was active with the release of his solo album 'Rover' in March, and in February, Baekhyun was discharged and EXO was reunited as a full group, foretelling group activities after two years. To appease the fans, Kai conducted a live broadcast on the day of the enlistment announcement to communicate with fans, and on the 9th, he held a surprise free fan meeting. At the fan meeting, which was also broadcast live on the official YouTube channel, Kai said, “For a little over a year, I will spend more than a year thinking about you, studying what kind of cool look I will appear in, what time I should spend, practicing hard, and fulfilling my military duty. So please wait,” he comforted the fans.

