EXO members take a giant leap as Lay joins them for special anniversary album Don't Fight The Feeling

EXO is coming and the comeback just got sweeter with EXO member Lay joining them in this anniversary special comeback. For those uninitiated, Lay is the only Chinese member of EXO, after the previous members departed the group in 2014. Fans were speculating if Lay would be joining the group and their joy knew no bounds when they saw his special teaser images unveiled. This is Lay's comeback to EXO since Tempo in 2018.

It seems like the popular fan theories surrounding EXO's comeback is coming true after all. According to a popular fan theory uploaded onto community site, theqoo, EXO traces this concept back to their roots, the inception of everything - Exoplanet. They all are 'celestial beings' that have superpowers. It is theorised that EXO members landed on different planets like Kai on Mars and Xiumin on Saturn. In conclusion, the concept may revolve around the boys searching for a planet, or exoplanet, to build their new life.

In the new teaser images, EXO members look handsome and chic in their commando-style outfits. With a cold gaze and stylish demeanour, the members look ready to embark upon a sold mission. The members use the 'light' and 'dark' eclipse concept in the new teaser images as well. In the new teaser video, we see the members sitting inside the aircraft, ready for their mission. All the members have participated in the making of the new album and it is heartening to see Lay joining the squad in the anniversary comeback. Welcome back, Lay. Don't Fight The Feeling drops on June 7 at 6 pm KST.

You can check out the eclipse teaser images below:

You can check out the teaser videos below:

Credits :SM Entertainment

