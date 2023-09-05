EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, RIIZE, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, SHINee, and more to join Weverse on THIS date

Recently, Weverse announced that it will be opening its doors for thirteen SM Entertainment artists on the community platform. EXO, Red Velvet, NCT DREAM, RIIZE, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, SHINee, aespa, TVXQ, WayV, BoA, Kangta, and NCT 127 will be joining the Weverse platform and have their official fan communities open for each individual artist of SM Entertainment.

13 SM Entertainment artist will join Weverse

All of the above-mentioned thirteen artists from SM Entertainment will join Weverse and their official individual fan community will open on September 12 at 2 P.M. KST. Weverse is a platform that provides artists the opportunity to connect with their fans, communicate with them, and help build a strong community. In April 2023, it was reported that albums and merchandise from artists of SM Entertainment would be available to purchase on Weverse, hinting at a possible migration of the artist toward the platform. The CEO of Weverse Company, Choi Joon Won shared that they welcome all the SM artists and their fans to the community platform. They hope to provide a more diverse fan experience through Weverse. The addition of SM Entertainment artists will help the platform to accelerate the platform's global expansion.

When HYBE withdrew from SM Entertainment’s acquisition

During the internal turmoil at SM Entertainment, HYBE showed interest in the acquisition of the said agency but later on, it was revealed that HYBE decided to withdraw from the acquisition. Instead, HYBE agreed to a collaboration with SM Entertainment in the platform sector. HYBE had put out a statement conveying that the two known entertainment companies in the Korean music industry reached a grand agreement but exact details were not disclosed. SM Entertainment previously confirmed various reports about their willingness to have their artist join Weverse by the second half of 2023.

