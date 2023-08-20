EXO releases Cream Soda recording behind the scenes; Fans get emotional seeing Kai and praise his vocals

EXO released a behind-the-scenes recording video for Cream Soda two days ago on their official YouTube channel. The video has garnered praise from fans for the members’ amazing vocal ability during the recording of Cream Soda. Fans rushed to micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) to express their amazement and appreciation for the members’ and got emotional about missing Kai who is currently serving in the military.

Fans got emotional and missed Kai

EXO member Kai enlisted in May 2023 and is currently serving in the military. He is the seventh member in the 8-member boy group to enlist. The behind-the-scene is a 17-minute-long recording video where all the EXO members record their parts for the song in the studio. After a while, Kai appears in the recording. Fans got emotional as they saw their favorite idol after a long time on screen. Kai was not able to take part in the recent EXO comeback hence the promotions were done as a 7-member group. It was all the more special for fans to see Kai during the recording. He will be returning from the military in 2025. Cream Soda is the title track and third single by EXO for their seventh studio album Exist which was released in July 2023.

Recent EXO Activities

Kai entered the military training centre to begin his basic military training and later on he will serve as a public service worker. After his military announcement, he kept a free fan meeting to greet his fans before enlisting. EXO released their seventh studio album Exist in July 2023 with two pre-release singles Let Me In and Hear Me Out. Cream Soda was released alongside the album. Before its release, the album got 1.6 million pre-orders within 28 days, breaking EXO’s record of 1.2 million pre-orders with Don’t Fight the Feeling released in 2021. Check out the Cream Soda recording behind-the-scenes below.

