EXO releases EXO SHIP Saga, an arcade style web game for upcoming album; Here’s where & how you can play it

Check out where to play, the interface and more about EXO’s game and special album Don’t Fight The Feeling here.
Mumbai
EXO Dont Fight The Feeling concept poster EXO's group concept poster of upcoming special album, Don't Fight The Feeling
EXO is upping up their comeback game more than ever. When the stunning concept teasers dropped, fans couldn’t stop talking about them. Their special anniversary album is titled Don’t Fight The Feeling, and has an outer space, galaxy exploration concept. This special anniversary album has become all the more special when the group released Chinese member LAY’s concept photo, announcing that he’s taking part in this album too. 

 

By the looks of the concept teasers released, all seven members - D.O, Chanyeol, Baekhyun, Sehun, Xiumin, Kai and Lay - look stunning in the background of outer space. Continuing with the album’s concept, EXO has taken things up a notch and released a web game. It’s an old, 90s style arcade spaceship game. The player has to fire lasers at the different aliens appearing on the screen and earn points. It has a touch of nostalgia as it takes people back to the pixelated, handheld games everyone used to play before Playstation or Wii took over. 

 

The game is called ‘EXO-SHIP SAGA’ and it comes with its own twist. We all know how important photocards are for fans. So they’ve included them in the web game too! There are player cards of each member in retro game style with their names, a barcode, a spaceship that represents their respective color and the player’s score number. Aside from the members, fans noticed that there are ‘EXO and EXOL’ cards too. 

 

The game is available to play on mobile from today, i.e. June 1. Fans can play the game here: https://exoship-saga.com/

 

Check out the interface and the different cards that fans have collected below.

 

 

Meanwhile, the special anniversary album will be released on June 7, 6 PM KST. The top theory made by EXO-Ls about this album is that each member accidentally ended up on different planets and are now looking to find a way back or searching for their own ‘exo planet’.

 

With such a cool concept that is completely in tandem with the boys’ Don’t Fight The Feeling comeback, we can’t help but cheer on for the album even more now!

 

Also Read: EXO members take a giant leap as Lay joins them for special anniversary album Don't Fight The Feeling

 

 Have you collected all the player cards yet? Let us know how you like the game in the comments below!

 

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

 

