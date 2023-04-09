EXO releases new song at anniversary fan meeting, fans excited for imminent return

EXO held a fan meeting ‘EXO' CLOCK’ at the KSPO Dome on April 8 to celebrate their 11th debut anniversary. The event was significant as it was the first time the members appeared together on stage since Baekhyun was discharged from the military. The fan meeting featured a lively performance of singing and dancing that excited the fans in attendance.

The fan meeting held by EXO was highly anticipated by both the group's members and their fans. Attendees were thrilled to not only witness EXO's classic hit songs but also to experience an unexpected surprise. In addition to their well-known tracks, the group revealed a fresh new song, much to the delight of their dedicated fan base.

The legacy of EXO

Since their debut in 2012, EXO has been one of the most popular and influential K-Pop groups of all time. Known for their slick choreography, catchy tunes, and stunning visuals, the group has amassed a devoted fanbase around the world. EXO's success has paved the way for many other K-Pop groups, and their legacy continues to inspire new generations of fans.

EXO's Anniversary Fan Meeting

EXO's recent anniversary fan meeting was a special event for fans, who were eager to celebrate the group's accomplishments and eagerly awaiting any news about an upcoming comeback. During the event, the group surprised fans by dropping a new song, which sent social media into a frenzy.

Exciting surprise announcement

EXO's fan meeting included some exciting news from the members. They announced that they would begin filming the music video for their upcoming album in late April and that they would soon return to the stage with new music. The group also revealed that they had plans for three music videos to accompany their upcoming album. As a result of these announcements, keywords such as ‘new song,’ ‘comeback,’ and ‘3 MVs’ has been trending on Twitter, sparking enthusiasm among EXO's loyal fan base.

With their legacy of success and influence in the K-Pop industry, fans are eagerly awaiting for them to release new music and performances from the group. As the excitement continues to build, it's clear that EXO's impact on the K-Pop world will only continue to grow.

Are you looking forward to EXO's highly anticipated comeback?

