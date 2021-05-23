EXO releases schedule for their comeback with special album Don't Fight The Feeling, Here's the full lineup

EXO revealed their official release schedule ahead of their comeback with 'Don't Fight The Feeling'.

In full celebration of EXO's 9th anniversary, the members revealed a spoiler video on the recording set of their MV, thus making their return to the music scene official after a two-year absence as a group since their promotions with Obsession.

Hints for a comeback of EXO were dropped, which generated even more excitement. Fans waited patiently for new details of the comeback until the first teaser of Don't Fight The Feeling was revealed on May 10.

EXO's special album will be in celebration of their anniversary and will mark their epic return to the idol stage. However, there are many other surprises that await you in this iconic comeback. Here's the full schedule for Don't Fight The Feeling.

On May 22, the premiere schedule was released through EXO's official social media prior to the worldwide release of the album Don't Fight The Feeling.

EPISODE 01: It consists of teasers that will be released on May 24, 25 and 26.

ECLIPS: Teaser May 26.

EPISODE 02: Teasers on May 27, 28, 29 and 30.

EXO-SHIP SAGA: A prologue will be released on May 31 and a screening on June 1.

PARALLEL: Teasers on May 31, June 1, 2 and 3.

MV TEASER: It will feature 3 clips that will premiere on June 4, 5 and 6.

EXO COMEBACK WITH DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING: June 7 at 6pm KST.

EXO-Ls celebrated the new details of EXO's return and on SNS with the hashtags #DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING and #EXO_SignalReceived, where they were presented with memes, love messages and revived some theories.

Netizens have already begun speculating about the member of the K-pop group who will be the star of the first teaser, the comeback's relationship with the song Power, and projects to promote EXO's comeback.

Are you excited for EXO's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :SM Entertainment

Share your comment ×