EXO rockets to success as Don’t Fight The Feeling tops iTunes charts across 85 countries & more

Read on to find out more about the group's achievements!
EXO concept poster of Don't Fight The Feeling EXO's Don't Fight The Feeling concept poster
The super famous group EXO has come back stronger than ever, showcasing their immense power across the globe. Fans were highly-anticipating the group's latest 9th anniversary special album and it has been proven with the success the album has achieved in less than 24 hours! Their last release was an EP titled Obsession in 2019. After almost two years, fans had awaited for new music and Don’t Fight The Feeling fits right in as its powerful, energetic and catchy!

 

The special album was released yesterday, on June 7 and it reached the top in just a few hours. EXO uploaded a tweet informing fans about this achievement on their official Twitter today morning, according to Indian Standard Time. Their Don’t Fight The Feeling dominated 85 countries on iTunes’ album charts such as US, UK, Germany, Brazil, Egypt, Denmark, Taiwan, Australia and many more. Not just that, it even achieved Triple Crown on China’s music streaming platform QQ Music and charted No. 1 on KuGou and KuWo Digital Album Sales charts!

 

Check out EXO’s tweet below: 

 

 

While they raked in popularity internationally, they also topped major domestic charts such as Genie Music, Bugs Music, and VIBE while also ranking at Number 1 on Hanteo’s daily album sales chart! 

 

The group’s special album Don’t Fight The Feeling had EXO-Ls even more excited because it saw the return of members Xiumin, Lay and D.O after last seeing them together in the group’s project in their 2018 album Don’t Mess Up My Tempo. 

 

Congratulations to EXO and EXO-Ls for this incredible feat!

 

Which is your favourite song from the Don't Fight The Feeling album? Tell us in the comments below!

 

Credits :SM Entertainment

