EXO’s 10th debut anniversary: 5 alluring tracks that displays the power and talent of the ‘Kings of K-Pop’

EXO is a South Korean-Chinese boy band based in Seoul that was formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 and debuted in 2012. The group consists of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. They are noted for releasing music and performing extensively in Korean, Mandarin, and Japanese.

EXO have won numerous awards, including five consecutive Album of the Year awards at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and two consecutive Artist of the Year awards at the Melon Music Awards (MMA), and have performed over 100 concerts across four headlining tours and multiple joint tours. The group ranked as one of the top five most influential celebrities on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list from 2014 to 2018 and have been labelled ‘Kings of K-Pop’ and the ‘biggest boyband in the world’ by various media outlets.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and enjoy some of EXO’s mesmerising songs:-

MAMA

A new EXO-L would probably not understand how much the group has grown from their debut but it can be seen from their debut track ‘MAMA’. In true SM fashion in 2012, the song was dramatic and movie-like, as seen in the intro to their serious expressions. One of the reasons why the group did amazingly well from the beginning is because of their amazing dancing skills coupled with their amazing vocals.

Lotto

Released in 2016, ‘Lotto’ is a hip-hop song enhanced by the heavy auto tune with the lyrics about a man feeling so lucky, like he won the lottery after meeting the girl he loves. The song had two versions- Chinese and Korean versions. The latter was the tenth most-watched K-pop music video on YouTube in 2016. This track showed a cooler and more sinister version of them, a mix of ‘Monster’ and ‘Obsession’.

The Eve

Arguably, one of the most famous B-Side tracks by EXO, ‘The Eve’ is a mid-paced R&B track that talks about the tension that lies between the couple and how all they want to do is give in to their temptations and break every shackle of embarrassment. This seductive track has definitely toppled the hearts of many EXO-Ls.

Obsession

A more recent track, ‘Obsession’ is a hip-hop dance track featuring repeating spell-like vocal samples over a heavy beat, as well as an addictive R&B infused chorus. The lyrics convey a straightforward monologue of one's willingness to escape from the darkness of an awful obsession. This was also the comeback where they introduced a new concept- their sinister alter egos ‘X-EXO’. ‘Obsession’ definitely showed the group in a new light!

Don’t fight the feeling

EXO’s most recent track, ‘Don’t fight the feeling’ is a celebratory dance song that talks about giving into your inhibitions and enjoying life as it comes. The upbeat pop instrumental coupled with their iconic vocals, the song creates a beautiful feeling in EXO-Ls as they finally got to see their favourites on-screen agan!

ALSO READ: Remembering SHINee’s Jonghyun: Celebrating the genius vocalist and songwriter featuring ‘Lonely’ and more

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which track did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.