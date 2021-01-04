From EXO’s Baekhyun to BTS’ Jimin, here are the top male K idols who ace makeup

We are looking back at the most daring, experimental and the absolute best K pop icons who rock makeup in every way.

Makeup and skincare being limited to just women has become a thing for the past, nowadays, K pop icons have redefined the standards of makeup and beauty in the industry. Not only this, but they have also started expressing themselves through makeup and fashion, just as they do with their music. Today, we are looking back at the top pop icons that use makeup to the best of their abilities. Scroll down to see if your favourites made the list.

BTS’ Jimin: Jimin isn’t only the king of music and style but also a rising star of beauty and makeup. Stunning eyeshadows with multifaceted dimensions and versatility add to every look the pop icon carries.

EXO’s Baekhyun: From rock punk sweet romantics, Baekhyun’s talent in the makeup department are just as versatile as the star’s music and style. From glitter to grunge, the idol has rocked every look flawlessly.

The Rose’s Woosung: Woosung is the king of eyeshadows, matching his makeup with his hair, clothes, you name it and he probably has done it and rocked it already. Not afraid of going OTT, or being subtle, the style star is the undefeated king of makeup.

Hyojong’s E’Dawn: When there comes a list of makeup pros, it’s almost impossible to not mention a star like Hyojong, making fans blush with his blush and eyeshadows and even lippies, the icon has redefined the role of beauty for men completely.

NCT’s Taeyong: The one who can pull off anything and everything is an obvious inclusion in this list. Taeyong is a chameleon not only with fashion and hair, but also when it comes to makeup, changing his looks around every time there’s a comeback on the way in order to fit the new concept.

Credits :Getty Images

