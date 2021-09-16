EXO’s Baekhyun chats with fans and promises to return in Twitter update

Updated on Sep 16, 2021 04:15 PM IST  |  10.3K
   
Baekhyun at an event : courtesy of News1
Advertisement

EXO’s Baekhyun is a lovely man and we cannot say it enough! He leaves no chance of showing his affection to fans and this is just another example. The 29-year-old singer (international age) from the world-famous group EXO took to his personal Twitter account to chat with his fans, making them miss him even more.

 

On September 16, Baekhyun started interacting with his fans on Twitter by posting a simple “Hello”. Soon a slew of fans turned up. The tweet made them very happy as around 350 K likes were garnered on his one-word tweet by the time of writing this, showing the power of the fandom.

 

 

He followed with an accented “I missed you, I miss you too” making fans wonder what was going on with the nobleman tone.

 

 

Baekhyun clarified by mentioning ‘Is it me?’, the song which was sung by him as one of the OSTs for the SBS romance period drama ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ which was released on August 31 following the premiere of the drama. He said he feels like the main character of his story after listening to the track and speaking in the tone.

 

 

Continuing in the same tone, his next tweet dropped where he asked fans to think of him while sleeping so he will appear in their dreams. He further expressed his wish to hold a concert as he seemed to be watching past concert videos.

 

 

He reassured everyone of his good health by talking about how he ate as if he was in high school and asked them not to worry about him.

 

 

Being his sweet self he wished to meet fans as they both upgrade themselves and said he’s the one waiting for them.

 

 

Baekhyun bid his ‘Eris’ goodbye with a promise to return!

 

 

Baekhyun is currently serving in the South Korean military after enlisting earlier this year.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EXO Baekhyun achieved Double Million Seller title as a solo artist with Bambi

Advertisement

Credits: News1


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All