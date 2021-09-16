EXO’s Baekhyun chats with fans and promises to return in Twitter update

EXO’s Baekhyun is a lovely man and we cannot say it enough! He leaves no chance of showing his affection to fans and this is just another example. The 29-year-old singer (international age) from the world-famous group EXO took to his personal Twitter account to chat with his fans, making them miss him even more.

On September 16, Baekhyun started interacting with his fans on Twitter by posting a simple “Hello”. Soon a slew of fans turned up. The tweet made them very happy as around 350 K likes were garnered on his one-word tweet by the time of writing this, showing the power of the fandom.

He followed with an accented “I missed you, I miss you too” making fans wonder what was going on with the nobleman tone.

Baekhyun clarified by mentioning ‘Is it me?’, the song which was sung by him as one of the OSTs for the SBS romance period drama ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ which was released on August 31 following the premiere of the drama. He said he feels like the main character of his story after listening to the track and speaking in the tone.

나인가요를 들으며 이런 말투로 말을하니.. 마치 내가 주인공이 된 것 같구나... — Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) September 15, 2021

Continuing in the same tone, his next tweet dropped where he asked fans to think of him while sleeping so he will appear in their dreams. He further expressed his wish to hold a concert as he seemed to be watching past concert videos.

오늘 잘 때 불을 끄고 나를 떠올리거라

너에게 내가 나타나겠다... — Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) September 15, 2021

콘서트하고싶다 ..활동했던 영상들 보니까 더 보고싶으네 — Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) September 15, 2021

He reassured everyone of his good health by talking about how he ate as if he was in high school and asked them not to worry about him.

나는 요즘 고등학생때 이후로 규칙적으로 살고있어! 밥도많이먹구 ! 건강을 많이 신경쓰고있어! 그러니 너무 걱정마요 ! 알았지요!? — Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) September 15, 2021

Being his sweet self he wished to meet fans as they both upgrade themselves and said he’s the one waiting for them.

보고싶어서 잘 못살겠는 건 마찬가지지만 ,

각자의 위치에서 서로가 더 업그레이드되어서 더 멋져져서 다시 꼭 만나자! 에리들이 기다리는게 아니라 내가 기다리는거다! — Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) September 15, 2021

Baekhyun bid his ‘Eris’ goodbye with a promise to return!

오늘 하루도 너무 수고했어!

같이 검은 꿈꾸며 푹 잠들자아 !

또 올게! 안녕 ! pic.twitter.com/diUXzkvgLo — Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) September 15, 2021

Baekhyun is currently serving in the South Korean military after enlisting earlier this year.

