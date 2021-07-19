EXO’s Baekhyun to reunite with Colde for single ‘When Dawn Comes Again’

Colde and Baekhyun will work together on another song. Read more below.

EXO-Ls, there’s another gift on the way!

Soloist and a vocal member from group EXO, Baekhyun will be releasing another song. This time with singer Colde. On 18 July, Colde took to his personal Instagram account and shared the happy news with the awaiting fans. The single called ‘When Dawn Comes Again’ will be released on 21 July at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) across all music platforms.

EXO’s Baekhyun is credited as a featuring artist on ‘When Dawn Comes Again’. A teaser image of the collaboration was posted by Colde. The teaser image seems to be in a highway setting with a dark blue background, where city lights can be seen whooshing by. Street lights and glimpses of lit houses add life to the otherwise simple image.

You can check out Colde’s post below.

This happens to be another addition to Baekhyun and Colde’s long going friendship that has expanded over multiple works with each other. Both artists are regarded as the top R&B vocalists, producing and releasing praise-worthy music each time.

Previously, they have worked together for Baekhyun’s first solo album ‘City Lights’, where Colde served as a lyricist for the song ‘Diamond’. For Baekhyun’s second EP, ‘Delight’, joined hands for ‘Love Again’, Colde working as a lyricist on the lyrical contemporary R&B song. The tradition continued for Baekhyun’s third Korean EP ‘Bambi’ on the song ‘Love Scene’.

Colde has also covered ‘Love Again’ and ‘Love Scene’ on his YouTube channel. Colde is a leading R&B artist in Korea working with multiple artists like Woogie, Heize and recently Chungha. Baekhyun has continued to dominate the solo Korean artist list with his last album achieving the double million-seller title. He is keeping his fans engaged with regular content even while being in the military, as a mukbang video was released on EXO’s official YouTube channel. We are excited to see what these two have in store this time!

