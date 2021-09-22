EXO’s Chanyeol set to star in the upcoming military musical alongside Brad Little and Michael Lee

EXO’s Chanyeol will be starring in the new Military Musical ‘THE MEISA’s Song: US UNDER THE STARS IN A DESERT’ alongside famous musical actors like Brad Little and Michael Lee. It was confirmed by his agency that Chanyeol had been enlisted as an active-duty soldier in the military services. It was further stated that Chanyeol's military enlistment date was on March 29, 2021.

EXO released two official pictures on the Lyns app. In the first picture, Sehun, Kai, D.O., Xiumin, and Baekhyun were spotted surrounding Chanyeol and touching his head, while he flaunts his new military buzz cut. In the second picture, all the members are looking at the camera with a thumbs up. Check it out.

Park Chan-yeol, born November 27, 1992, better known mononymously as Chanyeol, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, actor and model. He is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO, its sub-group Exo-K and sub-unit Exo-SC. Apart from his group's activities, Chanyeol has also starred in various television dramas and movies such as ‘So I Married an Anti-fan’ (2016), and ‘Secret Queen Makers’ (2018).

Chanyeol became the last Exo member to be officially introduced to the public on February 23, 2012. He possesses a baritone singing voice. The group officially debuted on April 8 with the extended play Mama. He made a guest appearance in Girls' Generation-TTS's music video for their debut single 'Twinkle'. In October 2013, Chanyeol joined the cast of SBS' reality TV show Law of the Jungle during its filming in Micronesia. He also composed and recorded an original soundtrack titled 'Last Hunter' for the show in 2015 after rejoining the show.

In 2014, Chanyeol wrote the rap for the Korean version of the track 'Run' from Exo's second extended play Overdose and was featured in label-mates Henry's second extended play and Zhou Mi's debut EP. In May 2014, he became a regular cast member of the first season of SBS' reality TV show Roommate. He left the show in September 2014 due to schedule conflicts.

